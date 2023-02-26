The Northern Daily Leader
Police

Young Gwydir man killed after being thrown from buggy on Eden Forest Road at Gravesend

By Newsroom
Updated February 26 2023 - 5:57pm, first published 5:55pm
Detectives are investigating the fatal crash late on Saturday night. Picture from file

A YOUNG man is dead and a police investigation is under way after a horror late-night crash saw the occupants of a buggy thrown from the vehicle.

