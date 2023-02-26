A bright and sunny day on the Liverpool Plains saw dozens of families descend on Quirindi's Rural Heritage Village for a day of sunflower-themed fun on Sunday.
The event commemorated the end of tourist season, featuring a sunflower-throwing competition and an awards ceremony for categories ranging from Biggest Sunflower to Best Scarecrow.
"We're really happy with the families and the crowd and the support that have come out here to the village today ... it's about bringing happiness and sunshine to our whole community, and bringing people to our towns so they can see what we have to offer," the event's volunteer committee co-chair Shaen Fraser said.
The Liverpool Plains Business Chamber said it's happy with the event's success, and the chamber's president said community organisations like Ms Fraser's Sunflowers on the Plains are to thank for local businesses growing 20 per cent over the past year.
"They're also seeing an increase in business over an extended timeframe because the sunflowers are drawing people in for longer, it's really amazing," chamber president Sally Alden said.
READ ALSO:
In future years, both the volunteers and the business chamber would like to see Quirindi extend its partnerships to other areas to continue growing their local economy and tourism.
"[Tourists] are coming to the silos, they're coming to visit the heritage village, they're coming to visit the Werris Creek Rail Museum, they're coming to visit Wallabadah First Fleet Garden. Willow Tree - what an amazing buzz Willow Tree has about it now," Ms Fraser said.
Some of the guests drawn in by the flowers are even relocating to Quirindi permanently, as is the case for Tina and Malcolm Johnson, who are planning to move up from Sydney in April.
"I really like the quiet. It's so nice not to wake up to the noise, the sirens, the trains, and the cars of the city," Ms Johnson said
"I work for the navy, so we live in a defence community. Still, we don't know our neighbours. But up here, even though we haven't moved in yet, we know everyone that lives on our street," Mr Johnson said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.