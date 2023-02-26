Hillvue president Alex Barton said a baptism of fire at Coffs Harbour on Saturday won't deter them from being involved in the Australia Cup into the future.
It was a tough initiation to the competition for the Rovers, coming up against a red-hot Coffs Coast Tigers FC and being thumped 12-nil.
In fairness they couldn't have probably drawn a tougher first-up assignment with the Tigers making the top eight for the whole Northern NSW region last year.
But that is the nature of the way the competition works.
"It was what it was," Barton said.
The Rovers were under the pump from early on with the Tigers scoring three quick goals to lead 3-nil after 15 minutes in. They were three "world class goals" he added, the kind that any keeper wouldn't have had much chance of saving.
It was always then going to be hard to come back from that against a side the quality of the Tigers.
The best side, in his view, they've come up against, Barton said they weren't too perturbed by the result, looking at the game as more of a "starting point".
"We were trying out a new formation and a couple of new young kids that are coming through," he said, adding that there were definitely some positives to take away from it.
It was also good just to get away together, and a good bonding opportunity.
Barton did make mention of young keeper Troy McCarthy. He had a tough day but kept the score lower than it could have been and made some really good saves.
He also singled out Brandon Woods at centre-back while Ethan Woods and Blake Whitfield provided good energy off the bench.
One of two Northern Inland clubs making their debuts this year, Barton said they have been wanting to enter the competition for a couple of years but the interest from the players hadn't really been there.
"We figured this was the best time to do it," he said.
And he said they plan to enter again next year. They're not going to be scared off by what happened on Saturday.
Saturday marked exactly a month until the Northern Inland Premier League kicks off.
The Rovers will have a few more hit-outs before then. They've got an internal club trial, then a trial against South United followed by the Johnson Cup.
The Tigers meanwhile will next up take on Oxley Vale Attunga.
