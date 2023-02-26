The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Adam Greentree-led North Tamworth beat South Tamworth at Riverside 1

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
February 26 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

North Tamworth have kept the pressure on Bective East in the race to finish the season atop the table and advance straight to the grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.