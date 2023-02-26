North Tamworth have kept the pressure on Bective East in the race to finish the season atop the table and advance straight to the grand final.
In a penultimate round clash at Riverside 1, the Redbacks declared on 8-187 in reply to South Tamworth's 137 in the first innings.
Young Harry Lewington again starred for Norths. The teen quick backed up his five wickets in the first innings with 54 not out.
Norths opener Shaun Mepham made 33, while Souths off-spinner Jelany Chilia took 5-62 off 29 overs.
Souths finished on 3-57 in their second dig.
"We're in a good position to finish first," Redbacks captain Adam Greentree said.
Greentree praised Lewington, who posted his debut half-century in first grade.
"He was a big reason why we won the match," the skipper said.
With one round remaining before the finals, Bective - who have a final-round bye - lead the competition on 73 points, followed by North Tamworth (68), City United (50), Old Boys (47) and South Tamworth (37).
The minor premiers advance straight to the grand final, with the second- and third-placed sides clashing in a final for the right to advance to the showpiece clash.
