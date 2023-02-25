TOP SELECTION: 7. VALORIA (Paul Messara/Donovan Dillon; 57kg & barrier 2) -Very keen on this progressive 4YO mare who can pay back punters after having no luck 3rd-up on the Beaumont track at Newcastle when flattened at the 300m trying to get out of a pocket. Did a remarkable job to pick herself up & still run home into a place, and drawn again to get a soft run behind the speed. Previous run here through vastly inferior ground was better than it looked, and she looms as the clear one to beat. Scratched from Newcastle on Sat to be saved for this