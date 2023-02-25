Sunday Feb 26, 2023
H & NWRA Country
C'ship Qualifying Day
Showcase Meeting
Tamworth Jockey Club
Britten Rd, Tamworth
@_TJC
PH: (02) 6765 9387
1st Race @ 12.55pm
*Track GOOD 4 & Rail True:
*RACE 1 @ 12.55pm TAMWORTH CITY TOYOTA COUNTRY BOOSTED MAIDEN PLATE (1200m) - Set Weights; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 4. DIVINE SINNER (Cameron Crockett/Ashley Morgan; 58.5kg & barrier 3) -a testing & very competitive maiden gets the big Country C'ship Qualifying meeting under way. Like this 3YO by Divine Prophet at big odds, returning as a gelding for only his second start behind 2 forward trials. Came from a long way back in heavy ground on debut at Muswellbrook in early spring when backed from $4.60 into $3.90. Put away after that run, and judging from the trials, has come back even stronger. Can settle closer in the run this time from a nice draw, and will be strong late over this distance
DANGERS: 5. **Exonumia; 8. **Kushoma; 9. *Rematch; 14 *Shine Your Light
Likely Tempo: Reasonable to Solid
My BET PLAN: DIVINE SINNER Each Way & Trifecta: 4,5,8/4,5,8,9,14/4,5,8,9,14
*RACE 2 @ 1.35pm COURTHOUSE HOTEL MAIDEN HCP (1400m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 7. VALORIA (Paul Messara/Donovan Dillon; 57kg & barrier 2) -Very keen on this progressive 4YO mare who can pay back punters after having no luck 3rd-up on the Beaumont track at Newcastle when flattened at the 300m trying to get out of a pocket. Did a remarkable job to pick herself up & still run home into a place, and drawn again to get a soft run behind the speed. Previous run here through vastly inferior ground was better than it looked, and she looms as the clear one to beat. Scratched from Newcastle on Sat to be saved for this
DANGERS: 5. **Lostma Cowboy; 9. *Monopoly Girl
Likely Tempo: Solid
My BET PLAN: VALORIA to WIN & Quinella: 5 and 7
*RACE 3 @ 2.10pm PEEL VALLEY TYRES BENCHMARK 58 HCP (1400m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 1. DIMENSION (Cody Morgan/Corey Sutherland a4kg; 58kg & barrier 4) -handy depth here for this grade, but very content to be aboard an honest & still improving home track 4YO by Dundeel 4th-up getting out over a furlong further. Has been edged out in close finishes last three runs, but comes back from a much tougher CL4 race where he was beaten only a long neck, and the big weight has been off-set by a 4kg rookie booking
DANGERS: 3. *Rhythm Is A Dancer; 5. *Rasay factor; 8. *Barcoo River
Likely Tempo: Fair to Reasonable
My BET PLAN: DIMENSION to WIN
*RACE 4 @ 2.45pm TAB.COM.AU CLASS 1 & MAIDEN PLATE (1600m) - Set Weights; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 6. SNIZZI (Paul Messara/Donovan Dillon; 57.5kg & barrier 10) -got plenty of time for this emerging & talented 3YO by Snitzel who can strike here 2nd-up over further. Liked the way he finished off from near last at the provincials under 59kg, and at only previous start over this trip to cap a progressive first prep last year, thundered home for a dominant win at Scone
DANGERS: 3. *Satay Chicken; 4. *Xtra Intent; 5. *Crazy About You
Likely Tempo: Reasonable to Solid
My BET PLAN: SNIZZI to WIN
*RACE 5 @ 3.25pm KEL PENFOLD FINANCE BENCHMARK 58 HCP (1000m) - Min Weight 55.5kg; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 6. STAR ON FIRE (Cameron Crockett/Matthew McGuren; 60kg & barrier 1) -plenty of chances & depth in this sprint where there'll be no loafing from the release. Keen on this lightly raced 4YO by Stratum Star resuming off a handy trial over the same journey. Showed his speed and quality bolting in a weaker maiden at only 2nd start before spelling, and bound to come back stronger. Naturally goes forward from the inside draw
DANGERS: 4. **Athena Nyx; 8. *Acotango; 11. *Chiky Chiky Mama; 14. *Game To Love
Likely Tempo: Good
My BET PLAN: STAR ON FIRE Each Way & Quinella: 4 and 6
*RACE 6 @ 4.05pm THE PONY EXPRESS FREIGHT TAMWORTH BENCHMARK 66 HCP (1200m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 2. THE DRAMATIST (Rodney Northam/Reece Jones a0kg; 63kg & barrier 2) -the soft draw is key here for this big-finishing 5YO by Shamus Award, resuming behind a classy 1000m trial. Powered home to win a Highway at Rosehill 3rd-up last prep before not having much luck from a wide draw in even tougher metro BM 78 company. Put away after that, and returns now over an ideal trip on his preferred dry ground. Will settle back with cover; just needs a clear crack at them from the 350m
DANGERS: 5. *Sensational Reward; 6. *Trumped Up; 10. *Rura Penthe; 11. **Russian Standard
Likely Tempo: Solid to Good
My BET PLAN: THE DRAMATIST to WIN & Quinella: 2 and 11
*RACE 7 @ 4.45pm NEWHAVEN PARK H & NWRA COUNTRY C'SHIPS CLASS 5 QUALIFIER (1400m) - Set Weights; Apprentices Cannot Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 1. AKASAWA (Paul Messara/Aaron Bullock; 59kg & barrier 8) -now for the feature Country C'ships Qualifier with the top 2 booking their spots in the big Final at Randwick on April 01. Naturally a stack of chances over this trip; but keen at the value on this tough & strong finishing 5YO by Real Impact 1st-up. Has an outstanding fresh record having won 3 from 4, and looked the part hitting the line in a recent 1000m country trial. Swept home to win fresh last prep against BM 72 metro company, running a 1250m race record, and settling well off the speed and off the fence here, just needs to find some cover & a get clear crack at them from the turn
DANGERS: 2. **Ezekeil; 6. *Commando Hunt; 13. **Bootscooter; 14. *Running Bear
Likely Tempo: Solid
My BET PLAN: AKASAWA Each Way & Trifecta: 1,2,13/1,2,6,13,14/1,2,6,13,14
*RACE 8 @ 5.25pm BROWN & HURLEY COUNTRY BOOSTED CLASS 2 PLATE (1000m) - Set Weights; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 11. TRANSPLANT (Clint Lundholm/Ben Looker; 57kg & barrier 8) -we cap a terrific day's racing with an open battle for the improving sprinters. Like this still progressing 5YO mare by Pride Of Dubai 3rd-up. Took the front in a BM 66 at Dubbo just 13 days ago & exploded away from the 250m for a dominant win. More depth here, but she drops down 2.5kg, and is suited coming back to the five furlong dash
DANGERS: 1. *Broken Hill; 9. *Indicative; 13. *Smart Shot
Likely Tempo: Solid to Good
My BET PLAN: TRANSPLANT to WIN
**My BEST EARLY BETS:
R3 1. DIMENSION** Expect: $3.00 - $3.50; My Early Rating: $2.20
R4 6. SNIZZI** Expect: $3.50 - $3.75; My Early Rating: $2.35
R6 2. THE DRAMATIST* Expect: $3.50 - $3.75; My Early Rating: $2.55
**My BEST EARLY VALUE:
R7 1. AKASAWA* Expect: $6.50 - $7.00; My Early Rating: $4.60
**My BEST EARLY EXOTICS:
R2: QUINELLA* 5 & 7
R7: TRIFECTA** 1,2,13/1,2,6,13,14/1,2,6,13,14
GOOD LUCK
@NeilEvansmail
TERRIFIC
TAMWORTH
RACING!
