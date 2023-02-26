Forbes Boydell's teammates applauded him as he left No 1 Oval, one of his best days as a cricketer acknowledged in a time-honoured manner.
The tall fast bowler's 7-23 off 11 overs was instrumental in the ladder-leading Bulls securing the win against City United.
"I think the pitch helped me a bit," he said, adding that there was some seam.
"It feels good to be back into it, anyway," he added, in reference to cricket.
The 26-year-old returned to cricket this season after last playing the sport when he attended The King's School in Sydney.
After graduation, he worked as a jackaroo in the Northern Territory for a year.
He then studied agriculture at Marcus Oldham College in Geelong - before returning to his family's cattle, sheep and trade-lambs farm at Attunga. He runs the farm with his parents, James and Liz.
Up until the last round, when he was promoted to the Bulls' first-grade side in the second innings of their tied match against South Tamworth, Boydell had played second grade this season.
"I've had a mate on my back the last couple of years," he said of his decision to return to cricket, adding: "He finally got me to come back in."
That mate is Boydell's old school friend, fellow Bull Will Scholes.
Boydell said:
It's been a really good season. The Bulls are a really good club.
On Saturday, the Bulls claimed first-innings points when the defended 159 by bowling City out for 109.
The Bulls were then dismissed for 70 in their second innings, which left City needing 121 to win. They finished on 6-75.
City quicks Jack McVey and Tait Jordan both claimed three second-innings wickets, while City opener Aaron Baker belted six sixes in making 46 in the second innings.
Bective East opener Abel Carney - the competition's leading batsman this season - made 62 in the first innings.
With one round remaining before the finals, Bective - who have a final-round bye - lead the competition on 73 points, followed by North Tamworth (68), City United (50), Old Boys (47) and South Tamworth (37).
The minor premiers advance straight to the grand final, with the second- and third-placed sides clashing in a final for the right to advance to the showpiece clash.
Boydell said of Bective: "I think everybody's feeling pretty comfortable at the moment with where we're situated on the table coming into the finals."
