The Northern Daily Leader

Chris Hughes makes long awaited return for Tamworth FC in Australia Cup clash

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated February 26 2023 - 4:14pm, first published February 25 2023 - 6:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

April 28, 2019 is seared in Chris Hughes' memory.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.