Photos

Tigers beat Titans 42-20 in Laurie Daley Cup

Mark Bode
Mark Bode
Updated February 25 2023 - 4:18pm, first published 3:58pm
Tigers No 11 Dylan Keane gets serious. Picture by Gareth Gardner

The Northern Tigers are ideally placed to advance to the semi-finals of the Laurie Daley Cup, after an arresting second-half surge propelled them to a 42-20 win over the Northern Rivers Titans at Scully Park on Saturday.

