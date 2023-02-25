The Northern Rivers Titans dominated the second half to beat the Northern Tigers 26-10 in an Andrew Johns Cup clash at Scully Park on Saturday morning.
Played in ideal conditions, with the mercury rising to 25 degrees by the end of the match, the Titans rallied from a 10-4 half-time deficit to score four unanswered tries after the break.
Tigers captain Dustin Wyrzykowski said the Titans' "clearly wanted it more, but we did our best".
"The first half was all right," he said of the Tigers' performance, "but the second half, we didn't start out strong."
The Tigers went into the penultimate round clash in second place on the Northern Conference ladder with two wins and a loss. It was the Titans' first win of the competition. The top two teams from the Northern and Southern conferences advance to the semi-finals.
Wyrzykowski said the loss - the second in a row for the Tigers - made it "very difficult" for them to make the semi-finals of the prestigious under-16 competition.
"We'll have to fight very hard in the next one," he said of the Tigers' final round clash against the Rams at Farrer's John Simpson Oval next Saturday.
The Titans opened the scoring in the second minute when No 2 Owen Woods accepted a lovely long ball from No 7 Jimmy McCombie and crossed in the corner. No 1 Koopah Walters missed the conversion: 4-0 Titans.
The home side hit back eight minutes later, after a piece of individual brilliance: No 6 Riley Fitzsimmons produced a jinking run close to the Titans' tryline and scored under the posts. He added the extras: 6-4 Tigers.
The Tigers extended their lead in the 23rd minute via another superb solo effort: No 1 Reece Josephson's show-and-go attacking the Titans' tryline proved too classy for the defence. Walters missed the simple conversion: 10-4 Tigers.
That was the score at the break.
Northern Rivers' irresistible roll began in the 35th minute, when No 2 Woods dived over in the corner for his second try. Walters converted: 10-10.
In the 43rd minute, McCombie went himself close to the Tigers' tryline - with the No 7 going low to score. It was unconverted: 14-10 Titans.
Two minutes later, Titans No 11 Jed Mulcahy found himself in open space inside the Tigers' 20m zone and then beat Tigers fullback Josephson to score. Walters converted: 20-10 Titans.
The match-sealer was the try of the match. In the 51st minute, Titans No 3 Beau Hartmann streak down the left edge to score an 80m solo stunner, weaving past Josephson - the last line of defence - to score under the uprights. No 9 Riley Loughland converted: 26-10 Titans.
TITANS 26 (Owen Woods 2, Jimmy McCombie, Jed Mulcahy, Beau Hartmann tries; Koopah Walters 2, Riley Loughland goals) d TIGERS 10 (Riley Fitzsimmons, Reece Josephson, tries; Fitzsimmons goal).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.