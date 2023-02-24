Kay leads scratchy Boomers past Bahrain in World Cup qualifier

Nick Kay's second stint as Boomers captain got off to a rocky but nonetheless successful start against Bahrain on Thursday night.
The Tamworth product emerged with 13 points to his name, along with five rebounds and two assists, as Australia scrapped for an 83-51 win over the visitors in Melbourne.
The Boomers overcame a slow first quarter, in which they and Bahrain traded the lead, and a third term where the visitors outscored the Aussies 19-7.
Also read:
By contrast, the second and fourth quarters were superb with margins of 27-5 and 24-8 respectively.
Prior to the game, Kay had said that the Boomers "don't have that underdog status anymore" following their bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.
"We've got a target on our back and we need to perform," he said.
There is no question Bahrain played well, but a battling win over the 84th-ranked team in the world might not be the statement the Boomers had hoped for.
They do have a chance to stamp their authority tomorrow, however, with another World Cup qualifier against Kazakhstan from 3pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.