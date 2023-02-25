The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Get your hands off my super, says Barnaby Joyce

By Opinion
February 26 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Barnaby Joyce, Member for New England.

There is 3.3 thousand, thousand million dollars in Australian Super. Effectively 3 trillion dollars of your money for your retirement.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.