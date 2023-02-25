There is 3.3 thousand, thousand million dollars in Australian Super. Effectively 3 trillion dollars of your money for your retirement.
There is coming a time where you do not have a job and the financial stability you build for yourself before then, determines the financial security and it's associated standard of living you have afterwards.
If you don't own a home, then the first bill you will pay out of the money you have saved will be rent, and for the rest of your life as rent goes up, your savings will go down.
For those managing your super, their job is to legally make you as much money as they can, so that you are as financially secure as possible when the wage cheque stops arriving in your bank account.
Now however, under the enlightened economic numeracy of Treasurer Jim Chalmers, you won't just be going to work to earn savings for your retirement, as he has other ideas for you - earning money for his projects.
On Monday, Mr Chalmers decreed that now apart from just looking after you, your super will "elevate and broaden" in its purpose to also look after him, or his Labor objectives at least.
As the Australian Financial Review reported, "For Chalmers, this creates a win-win situation - or in his terms a "double dividend" - whereby super funds can earn good investment returns while at the same time they perform a socially useful function, such as boosting the country's housing supply, or helping with the energy transition."
Uh-oh! Now we have Peter Pan economics putting wind towers in my investment portfolio.
One of the best returns you could have had in the last twelve months would be in companies that export coal.
Unfortunately, some of the enlightened, at banks, super funds, and now the government, have decided that we go to work to assuage their guilt, rather than earn money for our retirement.
Apparently buying your own house is also not within Labor's remit of a prudent investment for your retirement, as they rule out using any of your own money in your super for that purpose.
Your super fund will be encouraged to invest in social housing for others, but not apparently for a roof over your own head.
So now we have Jim Maynard Keynes redesigning and revolutionising economics and that was amusing, but when they arrive in your savings, that is dangerous.
