Barbara Woods, who celebrates her 100th birthday on March 22, spent her life on a farm riding horses.
Ahead of turning 100 she had a wish to go horse riding again.
She is a resident at Whiddon Moree, and Mel Smith and Julie Cartridge from the aged care centre's leisure team asked around to try and make Barbara's wish come true.
Wade Horses at Bingara was recommended and Julie got in contact with them explaining the situation.
John Wade returned the call, Mel said, most excited and wanting to be a part of this birthday dream.
He offered the experience at no cost to fulfil Barb's wish.
"We packed a morning tea and headed off early for Bingara. Waiting there for Barb was her son, granddaughters and great-grandson to surprise her and make the day extra special," Mel said.
"With the help from some big strong men to help Barb up onto the saddle, she mounted Oreo, a lovely gentle horse and was rearing to go."
Her granddaughter led the horse and she was accompanied by her son, Keith and supporters for a leisurely stroll down by the river.
"Barb thoroughly enjoyed it, but was disappointed she couldn't go for a gallop," Mel said.
John Wade promised Barb a faster horse next time and a few head of cattle to round up.
Now Barb is eagerly awaiting her next birthday.
