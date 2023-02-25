The Northern Daily Leader

Cricket: Tamworth over 50s on State Championships quest

SN
By Samantha Newsam
February 26 2023 - 8:00am
Steve Wilson will lead what he regards as the strongest side he has taken away for a few years to the over 50s state championships. Picture File Photo

If keeping their state championship title hopes alive wasn't enough, then the Tamworth over 50s will have the added incentive of retaining the Crowell-Bower Cup when they take to the crease against Macquarie Valley in Newcastle on Monday.

