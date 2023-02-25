If keeping their state championship title hopes alive wasn't enough, then the Tamworth over 50s will have the added incentive of retaining the Crowell-Bower Cup when they take to the crease against Macquarie Valley in Newcastle on Monday.
The trophy was introduced this season and after the Magpies secured it at the Armidale 50s carnival, it will go on the line again when the two sides clash on the opening day of the four-day carnival.
It is a must-win if they are to be any chance of making it through to the final on Thursday with the carnival played like a knockout.
Simply put if you lose on the first day, you can't win.
"The boys are looking forward to it," Tamworth captain Steve Wilson said.
"We've been playing good cricket in our Doug Walters Cup games."
They are through to the final in that as they eye a fourth-straight title.
Contesting the Division 1 championships, it is, in Wilson's opinion, the strongest side they have taken away for a few years.
"The team's all in pretty good form," he said.
"Chris Paterson's been getting runs, Jason Bowler's been getting wickets and runs and Peter Mead is fresh off a 70 last Saturday."
Importantly too they have great depth.
"We have guys batting at nine, 10 and 11 that could very easily slot into the top order," Wilson said.
"And we've got eight or nine guys that can bowl."
That will be "very handy" to share the load with at least three days of back-to-back cricket.
"Having Phil (Constable) and Andrew (O'Halloran) as our spinners adds a bit of variety to our medium pace attack," he continued.
"Having a left arm spinner (in O'Halloran) always adds a bit of variety to the bowling attack."
"We haven't got Phil for all the carnival but his skills help with our batting and bowling depth."
Tamworth will have two teams involved in the championships with a second side playing up in Armidale in the Division 3 competition.
Dean Petty is leading that with Geoff Shanley the vice-captain.
"It looks a pretty strong team," Wilson said.
They play Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
