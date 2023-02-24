The Northern Daily Leader
Three-year program will see occupational therapy services offered to children in Walcha district

By Newsroom
Updated February 24 2023 - 3:21pm, first published 3:00pm
Celebrating funding for a three-year Occupational Therapy program at Walcha Central School. Back row, left, Walcha Central School P&C Secretary Kelly Makeham, Principal Amanda Cooper, and P&C President Olivia Nivison. Front, students Millie Laurie, Eliza Nivison, Molly Makeham, Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall, Bronte Pascoe, Deputy Premier Paul Toole, Elsie Laurie and Shaun McKenna. Picture supplied

Walcha will have occupational therapy services for every school student in the district from May this year.

