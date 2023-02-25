A START-UP, aiming to bring Healthy Harold into the new age, is getting a helping hand.
RevFit gym owner Adam Brook is one local entrepreneur benefitting from an opportunity to turn ideas into viable businesses.
The University of New England's SMART Region Incubator (UNE SRI) is delivering a program open to anyone, as long as they have an idea.
Early-stage entrepreneurs, who need guidance and support in exploring, testing, and validating a business before launch, are encouraged to get involved with the Pre-Accelerator Program.
It follows on from a Hackathon, which allowed members of the community to solve problem statements, and pitch.
Mr Brook was the captain of a team made up mainly of high school students or recent graduates.
The group came up with an idea for an app designed to take students through the health education process each year, and connect them to health professionals. New pieces of information are released as the student progresses through school.
Students told Mr Brook there is a lag between the information on the school curriculum, and what they are going through.
"The curriculum, and the information, is very outdated," he said.
"So we're taking Healthy Harold, and we're bringing him into the new age.
"We are giving the kids the answers they want, in a way that they understand it."
The Pre-Accelerator Program will be delivered in an intensive format during two evenings and one weekend. It kicks off on March 16.
By the time Mr Brook comes out of the program, he hopes to have knuckled down a clearer picture on what the app will look like.
"I feel like we have come up with something that could really create some change and help a lot of people," he said.
UNE SRI regional connector Emma Grant said the program aims to make sure new businesses do the crucial steps at the start.
Information on how to get involved can be found at unesri.com.au.
