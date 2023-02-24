City United's bid for a long-awaited premiership is being aided by Tait Jordan's development as a leader.
So says the City skipper's teammate, Andrew Baines, as the third-placed side prepares to resume their two-day clash against first-placed Bective East at No 1 on Saturday.
Jordan is in his second season at the helm of the side, who recently won the one-day final.
Baines said: "I think Tait has definitely improved as a captain.
"He brings a new approach [to the role]. Everyone follows his lead."
Baines added: "But there's also a few other blokes in the team who are keen to help out Tait where they can. It's a bit of a group effort, but obviously Tait's the man."
City United will resume on 3-50 on Saturday afternoon, chasing 159.
With one round to come before the finals, City are 15 points behind the Bulls.
The minor premiers advance straight to the grand final, with the second- and third-placed sides clashing in a final for the right to advanced to the showpiece clash.
North Tamworth are in second place, 10 points ahead of City, with Old Boys in fourth place three points adrift of City.
At Riverside 1 on Saturday, Norths will resume on 3-75 - chasing South Tamworth's 137.
