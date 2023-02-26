If you're a regular at the Tamworth City Library you might want to take note.
The library will be closed for a fortnight from March 6 through to March 18, so new carpet can be laid.
But don't despair, there are other arrangements in place.
Click-and-collect services and housebound services are still available, and if you already have a book on loan, you will have another two weeks now to return it.
Read also:
Programs including Community Hub, Hearing Australia, Midday Movies, Makerspace Sessions, USA, Knitters, Death Cafe and the Afternoon Tea Break Group will all now take place in the Innovation Space upstairs.
Baby Book Time sessions are headed outdoors and will take place in Bicentennial Park.
The library will be back open for business as usual from March 20.
Meanwhile, the South Tamworth, Barraba, Kootingal, Nundle and Manilla Libraries will all remain open as usual for your reading pleasure.
If you have any questions, you can contact the library on 6767 5228.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.