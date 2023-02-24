The Tigers will attempt to get their Andrew Johns Cup campaign back on track when their confront the Northern Rivers Titans at Scully Park on Saturday.
After two wins to the start the competition, the Tigers were beaten 28-4 by the Central Coast Roosters at Wyong last weekend.
Tigers coach Cody Tickle is chuffed to be playing the penultimate-round match at home.
"It's good not having to travel," he told Group 4 Media. "Playing at Scully Park is a plus."
Jack Gilmore and Lincoln Browning have replaced Charlie Lennard and Cooper Wilson in the Tigers' side this round.
"Charlie has a rib injury, so we've put Jack Anderson onto his wing, and Lincoln Browning is back from a shoulder injury," Tickle said.
Browning will start on the bench, while Gilmore will wear the No 18.
TIGERS: 1 Reece Josephson, 2 Jack Anderson, 3 Darcy Wallace, 4 Jake Botfield, 5 Jackson Moore, 6 Riley Fitzsimmons, 7 Hayden Davidson, 8 Nate Rothall, 9 Darcy Weatherall, 10 Toby Jamieson, 11 Dustin Wyrzykowski, 12 Ryan Schafer, 13 Rave Brazier, 14 Samuel Archer, 15 Lachlan Hawkins, 16 Braydon Nean, 17 Lincoln Browning, 18 Jack Gilmore. Coach: Cody Tickle.
