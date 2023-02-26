OUT of the dissatisfaction of primary and high school teachers, a Regional Rural Education Forum has been born.
A significant amount of Tamworth branch Labor members are current and former teachers distressed about education, Labor candidate for Tamworth Kate McGrath said.
The emphasis for the Labor-led event is on local, she said.
"In communities like ours, often the school is the hub for a whole lot of other supports," she said.
"And it's really important that the people who are entrusted with educating our children have the opportunity to be part of our community, and be part of that social fabric."
Speakers will include shadow education minister Prue Car, who will discuss proposed Labor policies.
Labor has committed to abolishing the wage cap for teachers, converting 10,000 casual teachers to permanent, cutting admin hours, building 100 public preschools, and establishing a $400 million Education Future Fund.
Independent candidate Mark Rodda is happy to hear alternatives in the NSW education space.
Tamworth High School has lost approximately 40 teachers in the last few years, he said.
"Surely that must ring alarm bells," he said.
He supports putting teachers in charge of education, addressing the teacher shortage by improving conditions, lessening workload, and providing incentives to bring teachers to rural schools.
The Greens want to work with teachers, university, and the union to attract and retain 12,000 new teachers, candidate for Tamworth Ryan Brook said.
Abolishing the public sector wage cap to give teachers a 15 per cent pay rise; providing at least one school counsellor for every 500 students by 2030; working towards universal preschool by 2030; and committing to providing permanency for 10,000 current casual TAFE teachers are all part of the Greens' plan.
Incumbent Nationals Member for Tamworth Kevin Anderson declined to comment.
Mr Anderson and Gunnedah-based education minister Sarah Mitchell have not responded to the invitation to the forum, Ms McGrath said. Mr Rodda and Mr Brook will be in attendance.
The forum will be held at 6pm on Wednesday, March 1 at West Leagues Club.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
