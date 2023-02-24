Council gives green light to Tattersalls for licensed airport cafe

High flyers could have an extra taste of luxury when Tattersalls opens a licensed café at Armidale Regional Airport.
The final decision was voted nine to one by Armidale Regional Council, with Councillor Paul Packham exiting the meeting due to commercial considerations.
Cr Packham owns the Moxon's Bakery franchise, which was the only other business to formally submit an application during the expression of interest (EOI) process.
A key pillar working group from the Armidale Regional Council chose real estate agent Professionals of Armidale to conduct the EOI from November 15 to December 4, last year. About seven local businesses expressed a "verbal interest", Cr Paul Gaddes said.
Professionals of Armidale then recommended Tattersalls based on six criteria, including financial return, use of retail space and product return, with both businesses scoring highly.
However, during the meeting in council chambers, Councillor Margaret O'Connor said she thought the tender process could have been outsourced to a company beyond the Armidale region, such as Brisbane, Sydney or Newcastle.
"This is not renting a house or shop in the normal sense," Cr O'Connor said.
"This is procuring an operator for a vital commercial entity at the airport."
Cr Brad Widders also raised concerns, saying all councillors should have been briefed by the key pillar working group before the decision went to a vote.
"Councillors were not as well informed as what they could have been," Cr Widders said.
"But it's a learning process. We can do better next time, if something like that comes up, to make sure everyone has the right info at the right time."
Details of the tender were made available publicly in council documents with sensitive commercial data removed. Cr Gaddes said it made the process more transparent rather than having it discussed in a closed meeting.
Cr Steven Mepham voted against the decision.
As an incentive, Armidale Regional Council has offered Tattersalls a rent-free term of about 12 months before they will have to start paying about $10,000 per year for the space.
Cr Gaddes said council staff is working with Professionals of Armidale and Tattersalls on finalising the commercial arrangements over the coming weeks and that is expected to include a lease with a minimum term.
Tattersalls will also have the option to transfer their liquor license once they start operating the cafe at the airport.
