Oxley police have confirmed the search for a missing woman in Tamworth has finished after making contact with the 80-year-old.
Police said officers have spoken to Margaret Heywood, who is safe, on Friday.
Police have thanked the public for their help in the search to find her.
A search is under way for an elderly woman from Tamworth who has been missing for three days.
Margaret Heywood has not been seen since early on the morning of February 21 in South Tamworth.
The 80-year-old has a medical condition that requires treatment, and her disappearance is out of character, police said.
Missing family members reported her missing to police on Thursday when they could not find or contact her.
Oxley police have launched a search for Ms Heywood and are appealing for public help to find her.
Police said the 80-year-old is described as being Caucasian in appearance, about 150cm tall with a slim build. She has dark, shoulder-length hair.
Ms Heywood was last seen at an Anthony Road home in South Tamworth at 7am on February 21.
Police said they hold concerns for Ms Heywood's welfare because of medical condition that requires treatment.
Anyone who spots Ms Heywood, or has knowledge of her whereabouts, is urged to contact Tamworth police on 6768 2999 or Crime Stoppers.
