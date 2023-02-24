The Northern Daily Leader
Updated

Oxley police confirm Margaret Heywood - who was missing from Tamworth - found safe

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated February 24 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 3:30pm
Police are searching for Margaret Heywood who has disappeared from Tamworth. Picture supplied by NSW Police

UPDATE

Oxley police have confirmed the search for a missing woman in Tamworth has finished after making contact with the 80-year-old.

