Gunnedah Swimming Carnival to be staged on March 4

February 24 2023 - 2:00pm
Gunnedah Swimming Carnival will be staged next month.

Disability services across the region will come together in March to embark on some healthy competition at the Gunnedah Swimming Carnival.

