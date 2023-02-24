Disability services across the region will come together in March to embark on some healthy competition at the Gunnedah Swimming Carnival.
The March 4 event, organised by Challenge Community Services, was held annually up until 2020, when it ceased due to Covid restrictions. This year will see its anticipated return.
For many participants, the Gunnedah Swimming Carnival presents an opportunity to have fun with established friends and develop new friendships.
Challenge Community Services regional manager Rachel Sherwood is looking forward to hosting the event again.
"We have really missed seeing all the smiling faces, hearing all the laughter and all the noise of participants and their carers cheering each other on regardless of where they have come from," she said.
"Looking back on photos from previous years you can see how much fun everyone has had attending this event.
"It will be amazing for us all to once again to be able to feel and see that fun in person."
The carnival allows people with a disability to come together in a community environment to participate in events and be rewarded for their efforts.
Registrations are now open for people with a disability from various disability support services across New South Wales.
Challenge Community Services encourages all members of the community to come to this fantastic event and show your support for our local superstars.
Entry to the event is free with morning tea and a sausage sizzle lunch provided.
Event: Challenge Gunnedah Swimming Carnival
When: Friday 24 March 2023
Time: 9.00am
Where: Gunnedah Memorial Swimming Pool; Eight Division Ave
How to register: Registrations close 25 February 2023. Nomination forms are available on the Challenge Community Services websit.
