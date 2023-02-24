Sibling rivalry definitely has its benefits and such is the case with the three McCann boys when it comes to hockey.
Tyler, Jake and Cody McCann have all pulled on the Hockey NSW colours at representative level and earned several player of the tournament awards throughout their careers.
This year alone, Jake played in the open men's NSW team to finish fourth at the national indoor championships and then backed it up, alongside Tyler, at the under 21s indoor titles where he captained the bronze medal winning-NSW team.
Tyler also captained the gold medal-winning under 18 NSW team at the indoor championships and was named in the team of the tournament.
Read also:
Now Cody and Jake have the chance to line up alongside each other in Australian colours after earning selection in the extended squad to trial for the Hockey5s world cup in 2024.
Hockey 5s is a modified version of indoor hockey. It's played on a smaller court with a goalkeeper and four other players who can shoot from anywhere to put points on the board.
Cody earned his nomination after last year's country championships while Jake's comes off the back of his indoor feats.
While it's obvious hockey talent runs in the family, Cody said it actually didn't come through their parents playing the sport.
"Mum and dad never played," he said.
"I don't know exactly when we got into hockey itself, I was probably 11 or 12.
"We didn't start as soon as everybody else did.
"Jake and Tyler are certainly naturally gifted when it comes to that sort of stuff but it took me a bit longer to develop, we were all soccer prior."
But when they started, they picked it up quickly.
And the three of them playing also meant sibling rivalry came to the fore.
But Cody said it has aided in their success.
"It is also very daunting and it creates a competition between all of us," he said.
"There's certainly a lot of side banter to it.
"You kind of pick up on the areas which you need to improve on."
Adding to that, Armidale has a long history of hockey players excelling, which certainly helps.
"It does, especially in the last couple of years with the likes of Nathan Czinner who just recently played in the indoor world cup," Cody said.
"And even Ben Hanlan, he is a bit older than me, they just played in the indoor world cup.
"When it comes to Armidale, we have a good turnover of quality players coming out of this area."
The pair will head to Warrnambool, Victoria for two-day selection camp in April to get into the final squad who will compete in the qualifiers this year to gain entry into the world cup.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.