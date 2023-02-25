When Gwydir won their maiden Connolly Cup three seasons ago, skipper Tom Groth rated it "up there" with his Country Cup, Australian Country Cricket Championship and Tamworth first grade title successes.
On Sunday, he has the chance to lead them to the silverware again.
In what shapes as something of a battle of the wily veterans and the young guns, the Bingara-based side will meet the Central North Colts in the 2022/23 season finale at Tamworth's No.1 Oval.
"Obviously we're over the moon to make it to the final again," Groth said.
Earning their spot in the final with a 36 run semi-final win over Quirindi, it's a position he always believed they could be in.
From the start of the season he thought they had a side "that could win it".
Defeating last year's winners Narrabri and Moree en route to reaching the final four, it has been a story of everyone chipping in.
"Every game's been a little bit different, we've kind of shared it around," Groth said when asked about standout performers.
"Over at Moree Dougal Cameron had a day out, he scored 70-odd and got four wickets."
Groth himself has also "scored a few" as has Luke Smith.
It's been the same with the ball with the wickets shared around.
"We've got three spinners, so we'll bowl a lot of spin throughout the middle overs," he said.
Groth doesn't know too much about their opponents other than being young they will be "enthusiastic and keen".
"We're just going over there to have a bit of fun. That's how we've always played our cricket," he said.
Chasing their first-ever Connolly Cup, the colts go in confident after dominating their pool games and then thrashing Moree in their semi-final, but also wary of their more experienced opponents.
"I think Gwydir will be a pretty hard team for them to beat but I think they should go in with their confidence up a bit," coach Tom O'Neill said.
With good reason.
They have been outstanding, particularly with the bat. In all three of their games they have batted first and amassed 250 runs or more.
The foundation has been set at the top with captain Harry Scowen and Tom Porter peeling off two 100-plus opening wicket stands.
"He's done a really good job," O'Neill said of Scowen.
"He's sort of grabbed the captaincy with both hands and is really starting to become a really good cricketer."
The bowlers have then backed up the batters superbly with 117 in their first game the most runs they have conceded. O'Neill has full faith they can continue that.
"I think Jett Lee if he starts off alright will be pretty good," he said.
"Jack Hatton got a few wickets in the semi and Zac (Craig) bowled alright in the semi."
"And then if you get somebody that gets going, which they haven't really had.. you've got a bloke like Brooksy (Jaxon Brooks) that can tie up an end with his offspin."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.