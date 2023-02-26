IT'S been a journey of happy coincidences, but a model warship docked in Bendeemer, near Tamworth, is on its way to a maritime museum in Melbourne.
A whole lot of love has been put into shrinking down the HMAS Australia, a World War II ship, by Andy Cripps in honour of his pa and other service personnel.
The Bendeemer local has spent four years researching, painting, moulding and gluing the exact ship his grandfather Mervyn Cripps was stationed on during the war in the Pacific.
Mr Cripps said the project had been a way to connect with his pa, who passed away when he was five year old.
"My nan shared a lot with me afterwards," he said.
"I never got to talk to my pa about it as a man."
Three generations of the Cripps family have been in the Navy ranks, including Mervyn, Andy himself, and his father Robert.
When Mr Cripps embarked on the project he never expected it would end up in the Seaworks Maritime Museum in Williamstown, more than a thousand kilometres away.
But during the last four years, things have fallen into place.
On the road trip down to Victoria, Mr Cripps will stop off in Temora to meet one of the last two survivors who worked on the ship.
Ninety-seven-year-old Bill Harris served as a gunner during WWII, and would have worked alongside Mr Cripps' pa.
"I'm looking forward to meeting Bill, it's not quite like meeting my pa but it's the next best thing," Mr Cripps said.
"He's a lovely bloke, you hear him talk and you would never know he had been through these horrors as a young bloke.
"I'm quite certain he would have gone through exactly the same things as my pa."
How the ship has ended up getting a spot in the museum is another stroke of luck.
Mr Cripps was visiting a model shop in Uralla, which is owned by Russ French, a good friend who served as a signalmen around the same time, when in walked the president of the HMAS Australia Association.
Mr French introduced the men, and the rest is history.
But as the saying goes, things come in threes.
When researching the ins-and-outs of the ship, Mr Cripps got in contact with Michael Brown, a man who had spent 20 years researching the paint used on the ship.
Mr Cripps said the pair spent hours chatting on the phone about the specific details, but sadly Mr Brown died from a stroke two days later.
"He passed all of his knowledge onto me and then he was gone," Mr Cripps said.
"There's a wealth of knowledge out there, that until you start asking people, you just don't know."
The ship has come together from years of precision measuring and sculpting, so much so, you'd never realise parts of it were made from beer cans and toilet rolls.
The biggest challenge now is getting the ship safely to Melbourne.
Mr Cripps said he'll feel "relaxed" once it gets there in one piece, but will be taking an emergency tool kit with him on the journey.
The inside of the ship has been filled with the service history and photographs of all three generations of Cripps men.
"I did this out of love for my pa," Mr Cripps said.
The ship will be officially unveiled at the Seaworks museum on March 14.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
