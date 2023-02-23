A MAGISTRATE has released a man on bail with one lone condition after police raided a home and seized more than 60 guns.
Grant Thomas Peel faces a maximum penalty of up to 20 years in jail if found guilty of possessing an illegal haul of guns.
The Leader can reveal Oxley police seized more than 60 guns from the Yannergee property on the Liverpool Plains on Wednesday, uncovering a stash of both military-style weapons, rifles, pistols and other guns they allege are illegal.
Oxley Detective Inspector Jason Darcy told the Leader police were looking into the cache of guns, some of which were registered.
"Some of these firearms are very dangerous in the wrong hands," he said.
"This seizure was led by the Proactive Crime Team and assisted by Oxley detectives.
"It was a positive outcome to get these weapons off the streets."
Peel, 28, was not required to enter pleas to 25 firearms-related charges and has to live in Spring Ridge after he was bailed by magistrate Te'res Sia.
He was released on bail with no other court orders except to appear in court in April when the case is mentioned again.
Ms Sia also ordered police to begin compiling the brief of evidence.
The police operation by Oxley officers unfolded about 10.40am on Wednesday after a tip-off.
Officers had been investigating reports of illegal guns and homed in on a man as part of the investigation.
Peel was stopped by police while driving in the Colly Blue area on Wednesday morning.
After the stop, officers then raided a property on Coonabarabran Road at Yannergee.
During the search warrant, officers claim they uncovered pistols, firearms, shortened firearms, military-style semi-automatic rifles as well as ammunition, as well as some registered firearms.
"Investigations into the firearms are the subject of further inquiries to determine their origins," an Oxley police spokesperson said.
Police will allege in court the firearms are illegal or unregistered, and some were loaded.
Peel was arrested during the raid and later charged at Tamworth Police Station. He was denied bail and spent the night in custody, and was due to front Tamworth Local Court on Thursday, before the case was moved to Coonabaraban court.
Police said investigations are continuing.
