Kurri Kurri's Chelmsford Hotel will host some of the most impressive mullets at Mulletfest on February 25, but what is it that makes a mullet stand out.
According to Kurri Kurri hairdressers Alyce Atkins and Lexi Scott, a good looking mullet comes from how you wash your hair.
Senior stylist at Alyce's Hair-Design Lexi Scott said using proper shampoo and conditioner is the key to a glossy mullet. "To look after your mullet you need to ensure you are washing it properly and use proper shampoo and conditioner, and not just soap" she said.
But is there an art to styling a mullet and the answer is absolutely, according to salon owner and senior stylist Alyce Atkins. "I think it depends on a person's personality as to how you style their mullet. You've got to match the mullet to their personality," she said.
Read also:
Although mullets are no new fashion trend, there are certainly some new styles, including 'the skullet.' "It's skin bald on top with just hair at the back," Mrs Atkins said.
Mrs Atkins who has been a hairdresser for 22 years said she remembers styling mullets when she first started in the hair industry. "Mullets are fully back in fashion again," she said.
The Kurri Kurri salon have a minimum of two clients per week come in for mullets and Mrs Scott said the most commonly asked mullet style is the old school mullet.
Mrs Scott even had her husband grow a mullet for the first Mulletfest back in 2018, but said the style didn't suit him.
The event will kick off at 11am and will honour the best Mullet cuts in various categories.
If you think you've got the 'Best Mullet of them All', register online at mulletfest.com.au/register/
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.