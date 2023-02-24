A LOCAL legend, punching well above her weight to improving rural mental health, is one of a handful of nominees in Tamworth being recognised this International Women's Day.
Melissa Aurisch and her husband started a business providing cleaning and support services to people with disability, because their daughter struggled with mental health.
"We wanted to work for people with disabilities and support mental health wellbeing, because that's what my daughter struggled with," she said.
In November, Ms Aurisch's daughter, Deanna Ransley, committed suicide, at age 27, after struggling with drugs, alcohol, and domestic violence.
Patch Up Home Services was created five years ago, after Ms Aurisch, who had worked in the corporate world, realised money couldn't fix everything.
"We had everything, yet it didn't matter what we did, nothing seemed to make things better," she said.
"It seems like sometimes that a lot of the women are forgotten about, and the children.
"This is my life, it's not just a job."
Ms Aurisch received an email, which she thought was a hoax, congratulating her on being nominated by Tamworth Family Support Service (TFSS) for outstanding community service.
The TFSS Local Women's Awards celebrate women in the Tamworth community working to make a positive difference.
Two Community Woman of the Year awards, one for 16-24 year olds, Outstanding Businesswoman, and the TFSS Award of Resilience, are all up for grabs.
It is the second year the awards have been held, and the first time the resilience award has been offered.
Domestic violence service manager Lynda Townsend said rural women show resilience "every single day".
"Local women need to be supported, and acknowledged, for the work that they do put out into our community that often go unnoticed," she said.
"[Melissa] is just doing something that she thought needed to be done, and it's those people that are often our unsung heroes in our community."
A ceremony and morning tea will be held at the Tamworth Golf Club on Wednesday 8 March, 2023. Nominations close March 1.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
