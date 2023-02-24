The Northern Daily Leader
Real estate donates $2000 to Rural Fire Service

By Newsroom
February 24 2023 - 11:00am
Partner Now Property principal Jacqui Powell and Ray Carter from the RFS. Picture by Peter Hardin.

A local real estate is giving back, donating to the Tamworth City Rural Fire Service (RFS).

