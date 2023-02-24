A local real estate is giving back, donating to the Tamworth City Rural Fire Service (RFS).
Partner Now Property principal Jacqui Powell said the money will be used to purchase additional radios and T-shirts for RFS members, and updating station facilities.
"Partner Now Property is focused on our community and is thrilled to be able to donate $2,000 towards supporting the RFS and its volunteers who are the backbone our community," Ms Powell said.
"It is so wonderful to be part of the community and to be able to help such important organisations."
In just the last 12 months, the volunteers have contributed over 5000 volunteer person hours attending incidents and performing equipment maintenance and training.
