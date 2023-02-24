'Donation teams' a shot in the arm for blood stocks

Tamworth donors have jumped at the chance to bleed for a good cause.
Amongst those lending an arm over the festive season were Burke and Smyth, Ray White, and Davidson Cameron and Co real estates, as part of Tamworth's annual real estate blood challenge.
The challenge which wrapped up on January 8, helped save 120 lives, and for the fifth year running, team Burke and Smyth provided the highest number of donations.
More than 50 donation teams from Tamworth donated blood and plasma, including community groups, sporting teams, emergency services, council, and health workers - laying down arms to provide a third of the blood supply needed by hospitals.
Lifeblood spokesperson Scott Morrison thanked all the teams for their generosity and encouraged new teams to get on board in 2023.
"Our research shows that half of Australians now have a greater sense of wanting to give back and help others post pandemic, and donating blood as a team is an easy way to connect with others and give back to your community," Mr Morrison said.
"We know that a third of Australians also don't volunteer because nobody has asked them, and we couldn't meet the need for blood without our wonderful Lifeblood teams organisers, who are out there every day asking people just that.
"Thank you for responding to all our calls in 2022, and ensuring that thousands of cancer patients, new mums, road and accident victims, and many other seriously ill Australians, have continued to get the blood that they need."
With the need for plasma continuing to grow in Australian hospitals, Lifeblood is encouraging more local groups to sign-up to saving lives together in 2023, and for those in existing groups, to make "just one more donation."
Any business or group can donate as part of Lifeblood Teams. Donations are tracked online, allowing groups to track how many lives they have saved.
Top 10 Lifeblood Teams in Tamworth 2022:
To donate blood contact 13 14 95 or visit www.lifeblood.com.au
