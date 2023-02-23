The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth Business Chamber hosts election forum at Wests Diggers Club

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
Updated February 24 2023 - 12:50pm, first published 7:30am
Four candidates have declared for Tamworth so far: Kate McGrath (Labor), Mark Rodda (Independent), Kevin Anderson (Nationals), and Ryan Brook (Greens). Pictures from file

Members of the public can put any question they like of Tamworth's four declared candidates at a forum in Wests Diggers Club on Monday, February 27.

