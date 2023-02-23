Members of the public can put any question they like of Tamworth's four declared candidates at a forum in Wests Diggers Club on Monday, February 27.
The free event is being held and moderated by the Tamworth Business Chamber, to give attendees the chance to get to know the people running in the NSW state election.
"It's a community forum, so we welcome any question from the community on any topic," Tamworth Business Chamber Executive Officer Bryan O'Connor said.
Questions can be submitted to executiveofficer@tamworth.gov.au and the chamber advises submitting questions ahead of time, as questions submitted after 12 noon on Monday 27 February may not be asked.
There is no limit to what kind of question can be asked, and they can be directed to and individual candidate, or all candidates to respond.
READ ALSO:
The forum itself begins at 6pm in the Grand Ballroom of Wests Diggers Club, starting with a five-minute address from each candidate.
All four candidates (Nationals' Kevin Anderson, Independent Mark Rodda, Labor's Kate McGrath, and the Greens' Ryan Brooke) have confirmed their attendance.
The event will also be livestreamed on the business chamber's Facebook page.
Voters head to the polls for the NSW state election on Saturday, March 25.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.