Gunnedah's famous Koala Tartan is making its mark, across the world.
Weavers Fred and Marie Lawson - The Crofters Weaving Mill at Spring Ridge - created the tartan.
And since it was launched in 2021, it has captured hearts and been sent across the globe.
"The Koala Tartan was used for an Australian wedding party in Scotland," Mrs Lawson said.
"It was our second or third wedding all in the tartan.
"They bought the kilt cloth and had the kilts made in Australia. I made the ties."
The Koala Tartan has also made its way to Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and New Zealand, and has attracted the attention of wildlife groups and sanctuaries.
It has also been flying off the shelf at Gunnedah's Visitor Information Centre (VIC), where Australian-made cuddly koalas featuring tartan scarves have been extremely popular, along with ties and scarves.
"The Lawsons have come up with something special with the Koala Tartan," Gunnedah Shire Mayor Jamie Chaffey said.
"These are two talented people who have created a beautiful and practical way to celebrate the koala, not only in Gunnedah - the Koala Capital of the World - but across the globe.
"The tartan has been registered through The Scottish Register of Tartans and is now recognised as the pattern that represents the koala worldwide.
"I congratulate them on this amazing achievement."
Now the Lawsons are also working on expanding the range, using merino wool from Nundle.
For your little piece of Gunnedah, drop into the Gunnedah Shire Council Visitor Information Centre, at 83 Chandos Street.
