The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Rick Springfield's autobiography Late, Late at Night hits Capitol Theatre stage Tamworth

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
February 27 2023 - 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Actor and singer Jackson Carroll performs one-man show Late, Late at Night. Picture supplied

RICK Springfield's house in the Melbourne suburb of Parkdale is a focal point of a play set to hit the theatre in Tamworth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Journalist

Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.