RICK Springfield's house in the Melbourne suburb of Parkdale is a focal point of a play set to hit the theatre in Tamworth.
The one-man pop-rock production is about a suburban boy's epic journey to fame and fortune, that came at enormous personal cost.
Playwright Kieran Carroll adapted Rick Springfield's autobiography, Late, Late at Night, because he was attracted to the "localism" of the superstar's story.
Mr Carroll lives in Edithvale, and Rick Springfield lived in a neighbouring suburb, Parkdale, in the late 60s and early 70s.
"He was this guy that had won a Grammy Award, has all of this huge US success, but spent his early years in this area of Melbourne," he said.
"Even in 1984, after all the success, and winning a Grammy to avoid the paparazzi of the time, he got married in a little church in a place called Mordialloc, which is between Parkdale and Edithvale."
The performance traces the artist's life and career across 60 years, and the Parkdale house represents the refuge he returns to, to escape fame.
"It's an adventure for Australian audiences into where an Australian musician has gone in terms of worldwide success," he said.
The production, performed by Jackson Carroll, is on Saturday, March 4, at the Capitol Theatre.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
