As both a newlywed and a newly-minted owner of two national boxing titles, life is good right now for Enja Ryan (nee Prest).
The Gunnedah resident tied the knot with her longtime partner, and fellow professional boxer, Wade Ryan, in September last year.
The ceremony was "beautiful", Ryan said, but in true form it was not long before their joint love of pugilism took over.
"We got married at the end of September ... and then went straight into a fight camp," she said.
Their honeymoon was spent training, as Ryan prepared for her November rematch against Jamie Edenden for dual national welterweight titles.
"We went to a lot of different gyms, and a lot of people were like 'Aren't you two on your honeymoon?'," Ryan said.
"We were like 'Yeah, but this is how we want to spend it.' We're a little bit weird like that."
Though it is clear Ryan is as smitten with her new husband as she has ever been, it did not distract her from that November bout, which she won by unanimous decision after eight gruelling rounds.
This weekend, she will take on Zoe Putorak in her first title defense. And, even better, it will take place in front of a home crowd in Gunnedah.
"It's wonderful to bring the belt back to Gunnedah and defend the title here," Ryan said.
"It's definitely a lot more meaningful, and it's ... a privilege to bring it back here."
As ever, Wade has been closely involved in his wife's fight preparation. Ryan has posted numerous clips of training sessions in which he holds pads for her, and said she is "blessed to have him".
"He's always there, regardless of whatever type of training I'm doing," Ryan said.
"He's always 100 per cent behind me, supporting me, and I'm the same when he's fighting as well."
The pair play off each other well in training, as Ryan takes care of a lot of the dietary and mindset-related aspects while Wade helps with much of the technical and fitness-oriented training.
That, combined with the tutelage of coach Dave Syphers at Black 'n' Blue Boxing, has left Ryan feeling like this camp has been at "a new level".
Given all that she has achieved, it seems remarkable that Ryan is less than two years into her professional boxing career.
Defending Australian titles in front of a home crowd was "always a dream", but did she ever think it would happen so soon?
"No," Ryan said.
"You always sort of talk to yourself and whatever stage you're at in life, you keep aspiring for that next dream.
"This was my dream at one point, and now I'm living that dream. It's a bit of a 'pinch me' moment."
And on Saturday, she will share that moment with her husband, training partner, and best friend.
