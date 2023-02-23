The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Boxing: Enja Ryan set to defend Australian titles in hometown

By Zac Lowe
Updated February 23 2023 - 3:51pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Enja and Wade Ryan during their "beautiful" wedding day last year, which was quickly followed by a boxing-based honeymoon. Picture by Loughlin O'Connor Productions.

As both a newlywed and a newly-minted owner of two national boxing titles, life is good right now for Enja Ryan (nee Prest).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.