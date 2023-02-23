The Northern Daily Leader

Melanie O'Gorman's So Country set for Tamworth Country Championships qualifier

By Greg Prichard
February 23 2023 - 6:00pm
"The realist in me knew how hard it would be to find another horse like Suncraze" ... Melanie O'Gorman, who is seen here with the gelding. Picture by Ben Jaffrey

Tamworth trainer Mel O'Gorman knew it wouldn't be easy to find another horse that could make the sort of impact Suncraze did for her, but she sees enough potential in So Country to believe he can take her back to the final of the Newhaven Park Country Championships.

