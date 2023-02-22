The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Wallabadah land group concerned about heavy machinery moving through fragile land

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
February 23 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The project will involve the construction, commissioning and operation of a wind farm with up to 65 wind turbine generators and associated infrastructure to support up to 420 megawatts. Picture supplied by Shutterstock

Wind may one day power the Hills of Gold Wind Farm, but for now it's the project itself that continues to cause a storm, with a group in Wallabadah claiming they weren't consulted by wind and natural gas operator ENGIE.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.