North Shore United to mentor NIAS netballers in Tamworth

February 24 2023 - 8:00am
North Shore United are coming to Tamworth. Picture by ClusterPix Photography

Players from the state's pinnacle netball competition, the NSW Premier Netball League, will be in Tamworth on Saturday to train and mentor NIAS netballers.

