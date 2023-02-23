Players from the state's pinnacle netball competition, the NSW Premier Netball League, will be in Tamworth on Saturday to train and mentor NIAS netballers.
North Shore United (NSU) players will spend the day with local netballers, exposing them to training programs delivered at the elite level.
North Shore player and NIAS alumn, Charlotte Raleigh, who will lead the training session.
Raleigh said the team recognises the work NIAS does for regional netball athletes and wants to help educate them on the many pathways available in the sport.
In a statement, she said: "By NSU coming to Tamworth, I hope to bring the pathways to these athletes and make a visible link between all the hard work they are doing now and their potential futures as athletes, academics or wherever their passions and dedication takes them."
She added: "For me, NIAS was the start of my pathway into Netball [sic] state teams then to NSU.
"It also made me aware of the importance of my education, how I give back and being a holistic athlete which I could pursue more readily when my journey brought me to Sydney."
NIAS chief executive Shona Eichorn said NIAS is looking forward to hosting NSU, with the visit already inspiring netballers across the region.
"What a wonderful opportunity for our netball girls to have the North Shore United squad here in town ready to work with them, coach them and expose them to new pathways," Eichorn said.
