A MOTORBIKE rider has been flown to hospital with serious spinal injuries after a crash in the New England on Wednesday.
Emergency services were called to Invergowrie, west of Armidale, just before 1.30pm after reports a motorcyclist had come off his bike and was hurt.
The man, believed to be aged in his 70s, suffered serious spinal injuries in the crash, according to a spokesperson from the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service.
The chopper was tasked directly to the scene with a critical care team on board.
Ambulance paramedics and the helicopter crew treated the man at the scene and stabilised him for transport.
He was flown to a Gold Coast hospital and was reportedly in a stable condition at the time.
It comes after the rescue helicopter was tasked on a separate mission overnight to urgently transfer a young man from Tenterfield hospital to the Gold Coast for treatment.
The man, in his 20s, had suffered a head injury in an earlier motorcycle crash.
He was stabilised by the chopper's critical care team and airlifted about 10.30pm on Tuesday.
He was in a serious condition at the time.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
