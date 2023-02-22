Tamworth's NRMA to remain open

The Tamworth and Gunnedah offices of NRMA Insurance will remain open, as the company moves to slash sites across the state.
Branches at Glen Innes and Moree will close at the end of March, while Inverell will move to another location in town.
Glen Innes resident Debbie Pearce said she only found out by chance earlier this week.
"It's just a kick in the teeth to another country town, really," Ms Pearce said.
NRMA Insurance said a significant decline in people visiting branches was the main reason for the decision.
"We appreciate the support of our customers and communities across the region and continuing to serve and support them is a priority for us," the spokesperson said.
Impacted staff will be redeployed where possible.
NRMA roadside services are not impacted by the changes.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
