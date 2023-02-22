The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Business

Tamworth NRMA branch remains open, two NRMA Insurance branches in New England will close in a month

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
Updated February 24 2023 - 11:25am, first published February 23 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth's NRMA to remain open

The Tamworth and Gunnedah offices of NRMA Insurance will remain open, as the company moves to slash sites across the state.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

News and sport reporter

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.