A MAN has been charged, accused of causing a head-on crash after allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road.
The 44-year-old Bingara man was charged by crash investigators from Tamworth, after he was interviewed at Bingara Police Station.
One of his passengers, a 53-year-old man, remains in John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle after suffering a broken leg and arm, and other serious injuries in the February 3 crash.
Investigators allege the 44-year-old was behind the wheel of a Toyota Camry, which had three men inside, when he collided head-on with an oncoming Isuzu D-MAX ute about 6.30pm.
Police will allege in court the man went through a give-way sign, and crossed to the incorrect side of the road before colliding with the coming dual cab ute.
The head-on occurred on Bora Road, near the intersection of Halls Creek Avenue, on the outskirts of Bingara.
The trio, as well as the driver of the oncoming car, were all rushed to hospital. Two were flown to Tamworth hospital, before one was moved to John Hunter because of the seriousness of his injuries.
The 44-year-old is facing two counts of dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm (GBH), as well as one count of negligent driving occasioning GBH.
If found guilty, he faces a maximum penalty of up to seven years' imprisonment.
Crash investigators are still awaiting the results of the mandatory blood and urine tests, taken while the driver was in hospital, and haven't ruled out further charges as investigations continue.
A 43-year-old man who was seated in the back of the Camry has been released from Tamworth hospital after suffering leg injuries, while the 29-year-old driver of the D-MAX was released after being treated for spinal concerns.
All four men were local to Bingara, the Leader has been told.
The accused has been ordered to appear in court in April, and has had his licence suspended.
