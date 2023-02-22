A promotion encouraging shoppers to buy local is returning for the sixth year, once again delivering keys to a new car.
Anyone who spends $30 or more at more than 100 participating retailers from February 24 until May 10 can go in the draw to win a Skoda Scala valued at $33,000, including on-road costs.
"The shop local campaign is all about keeping local money in the local economy," Tamworth Business Chamber President Matthew Sweeney said.
Last year's promotion brought more than $1 million in sales to participating businesses, and the Tamworth Business Chamber is aiming to match that this year.
A wide range of businesses are participating this year, from shops and restaurants to massage parlours and real estate agents.
"This year we're not limiting it to retail only, it's participating businesses. A local engineering firm signed up this morning [and] we've got a couple of real estate agents that have said they're going to sign up," Mr Sweeney said.
To participate, shoppers will need to spend $30 at one of many businesses in Tamworth, follow the QR code on their receipt, and fill out some information to be entered into the weekly prize draw
From March 1, a live draw will be held every Wednesday morning at 10am, in Centrepoint Tamworth.
Each draw will see one lucky winner given a key, and once all 10 winners are announced the grand prize winner will be selected from them on May 10, with the other nine winners walking away with one of the consolation prizes totalling $4,000 in value.
"We want to see our region prosper, and we want to see our businesses prosper, and the best way of doing that is to get people to shop in our local businesses," Mayor Russell Webb said.
Tamworth Regional Council is one of three major sponsors of the promotion, which pooled resources with Centrepoint and Woodley's Motors, alongside other local sponsors, to fund the donation of the Skoda Scala grand prize.
"This is the sixth vehicle we've been associated with giving away, and the most expensive vehicle we've ever given away, probably the most expensive vehicle ever locally supplied to be given away in Tamworth," Director of the Woodley Motor Group Mark Woodley said
Tamworth businesses are encouraged to participate in the promotion by registering online.
The business chamber wants to see 150 businesses registered by the end of the promotion.
"This is a fantastic campaign that encourages people to go into our local businesses, spend some money, and shop within our own community," Cr Webb said.
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
