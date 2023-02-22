Centrepoint Childcare - a nurturing place for your child Advertising Feature

Community support is vital to the childcare centre, where staff encourage and support local community events and the cultural ties to land, people and place.

THERE has been a growth in childcare centres as more families move to the city.



Centrepoint Childcare & Early Learning Centre is located on level 2 of Centrepoint Shopping Centre in Tamworth, and is a privately owned, family run childcare centre.

The centre is conveniently situated in the absolute heart of the Tamworth CBD and provides a more one on one experience with children, due to its smaller size.

At Centrepoint Childcare & Early Learning Centre, the children are offered an exceptionally high standard of care and fun educational learning experiences.

The educators aim to provide a happy, loving atmosphere with praise, comfort and reassurance, enabling children to learn about themselves, others and their surroundings.

Goals & Philosophy

Centrepoint Childcare & Early Learning Centre aims to provide families and children with a friendly, warm, safe, secure and supported environment, which is conducive to love, learning and laughter.

Centrepoint Childcare Centre will share with parents and families the vital role in caring for their children and provide an inclusive approach into all aspects of the centre and all educational programs.

"We encourage open, positive and trusting relationships with parents and friends and the development of relationships with families," a spokesperson said.

"As part of our community, we understand and embrace the importance of belonging.

"We encourage and support local community events and the cultural ties to land, people and place."

