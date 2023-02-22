The Northern Daily Leader

Tamworth's Nick Kay to captain Boomers in two World Cup qualifying games

By Zac Lowe
February 23 2023 - 8:00am
(From left) Nathan Sobey, Nick Kay, and Mitch McCarron are ready to play some exciting basketball in front of a home crowd in Melbourne. Picture by Basketball Australia.

Having been a regular part of the Boomers' set-up since his Australian debut in 2017, Tamworth's Nick Kay will captain the national team twice in the coming days.

