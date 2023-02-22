Having been a regular part of the Boomers' set-up since his Australian debut in 2017, Tamworth's Nick Kay will captain the national team twice in the coming days.
It is, he said, a "real honour" to captain Australia once again.
"It's really special and I can't wait to run out there with the boys," Kay said.
It is his second stint as captain after debuting in the role when the Boomers began their World Cup qualifying campaign last year. This time around, Kay promised fans an exciting style of play when they take on Bahrain from 7pm today and Kazakhstan from 3pm on Sunday.
Both matches will be played in Melbourne, where Kay hopes big crowds can cheer the Aussies on.
"There's a hunger to finish off the right way and have a good end to what's been for a lot them, a shorter NBL season than they wanted," Kay said.
"Now you have this group that can really get after it and leave it all out there for a couple of days."
Though they have already qualified for the Olympics, Kay said they would take these next two matches as seriously as any other because "seeding's a huge thing for us".
