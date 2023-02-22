The Northern Daily Leader

Ezekeil set for $150,000 Country Championships qualifier at Tamworth

By Greg Prichard
February 22 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ezekeil is expected to start at short odds for the Country Championships qualifier at Tamworth on Sunday. Picture by Ellen Dunger

Leading country jockey Ben Looker has already nailed one winner in this year's Newhaven Park Country Championships series and believes he couldn't be better placed to double his tally than on Ezekeil at Tamworth on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.