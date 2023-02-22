The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Bingara Fire Station closure "failed", MP Adam Marshall said, but FRNSW said no decision has been made

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
Updated February 23 2023 - 8:51am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A fire brigade union representative said cost-cutting is threatening small, regional fire stations. Picture from file

OPTIONS on the operability of the Bingara Fire Station are being considered, but there are no plans to shut it down, the Leader has been told.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Journalist

Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.