The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Sydney-based MPs Kylea Tink and Dr Sophie Scamps arrive in Tamworth for helicopter tour before meeting with Liverpool Plains landholders

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated February 22 2023 - 4:16pm, first published 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mackellar MP Dr Sophie Scamps, North Sydney MP Kylea Tink arrived at Tamworth airport and met Liverpool Plains farmer Paul Nankivell. Picture by Gareth Gardner
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.