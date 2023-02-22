TWO city MPs touched down in Tamworth before taking to the sky for a tour of controversial project sites in the Narrabri and Liverpool Plains areas.
Independent federal members Kylea Tink, from North Sydney, and Dr Sophie Scamps, from Mackellar, were set to meet with landholders on Wednesday afternoon to "listen and learn" to local concerns.
The pair landed in Tamworth after a lengthy delay for bad weather, then jumped in a waiting chopper with a plan to get a bird's eye view of the Narrabri Gas Project's Pilliga site, and of the Liverpool Plains.
They are set to meet with locals on Wednesday night to discuss aquifers, and the resource base that could be destructed if a gas field was built in the area known as the country's food bowl, as well as the impacts on the environment, and more.
Santos received approval from the state government late last year to carry out seismic testing for coal seam gas on the Liverpool Plains, which the company has said was "low impact".
Farmers fear Santos' Hunter Gas Pipeline project could be an enabler for a gas field on the Liverpool Plains, though Santos has denied the testing and the pipeline project are linked.
The pipeline is expected to a focus of discussions on Thursday, with Dr Scamps and Ms Tink set to meet with affected landholders, before heading back to Sydney.
When the Leader revealed the planned trip, Ms Tink said she was mainly coming to listen and learn.
"I think the most important thing I can do, once I'm educated and informed, is to advocate, to actually add my voice to this community's voice," she said.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
