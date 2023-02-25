A mullet competition is shaping up to be one of the big highlights of a fun family night out at the 2023 Barraba Show.
The Barraba Pastoral, Agricultural and Horticultural Association will be opening the gates to the showground on the first weekend in March, for a three-day, jam-packed schedule with various events to suit the whole family.
"It's exciting to bring the show to our community to enjoy with some new activities and the usual annual events," Barraba Show President Dave Penna said.
Organisers said some of the favourite events this year that are sure to be crowd pleasers include the Xtreme Broncs Rodeo and the Dog and Pet Show Competition.
This year, some of the latest additions to the line-up include the WOW Reptile Show; the static ute show; and junior and senior shear and wool handling competition.
In addition, the Junior Young Woman/Man competition will be held alongside the 54th Young Woman Competition where judges select a young ambassador for the agricultural show, that represents the values of the rural community best.
Last year's winner, 2023 Young Woman Amie Middlemiss, will be performing her duties with pride before handing over the reins to the 2024 Young Woman recipient. This will include opening the show, judging and running competitions, and presenting awards and ribbons.
Mr Penna is encouraging everyone across the region to come along to the show and stay a while in town to support local small businesses.
He said the atmosphere in the showgrounds will be particularly electric, as the association is celebrating its 112th show since the inaugural town's event in 1904.
To this day the Barraba Show remains one of the most visited events in the region, Mr Penna said.
"The best part about the show is bringing city and rural people together," Miss Middlemiss said.
The Barraba Show will open to the crowd on Friday March 3 at 6pm, and run until Sunday March 5.
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
