The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Thousands work in NSW coal mines adding millions to economy

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated February 23 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mining jobs to remain strong as survey confirms millions pumped into communities

Thousands of people working in mines across Northern NSW are pumping millions of dollars into their local communities, a new survey has confirmed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.