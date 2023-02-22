Mining jobs to remain strong as survey confirms millions pumped into communities

Thousands of people working in mines across Northern NSW are pumping millions of dollars into their local communities, a new survey has confirmed.
A total 3,570 people work in the seven coal mines across regions such as Tamworth, Gunnedah, Liverpool Plains and Narrabri, which contributes about $341 million to local communities, according to NSW Mineral Council's latest survey.
NSW Minerals Council CEO Stephen Galilee said the strong results point to the importance of these mines for local communities across the region.
"Mining clearly continues to provide regional economic strength and stability, supporting thousands of local families and businesses," Mr Galilee said.
READ ALSO:
A break up of the survey's figures includes Gunnedah, with the most full-time equivalent employees (FTEs) at 1,045, raking in an overall income of $84.1m.
The Tamworth region has the least amount of FTE workers in the mines at 212, bringing home a decent $24.7m in total salaries.
Whereas, Narrabri has 2003 FTEs bringing in $48.2m each year in salaries, and Liverpool Plains, home to Whitehaven Coal's Werris Creek, has 259 FTE workers with a total $10.9m
The coal mining companies have spent the remaining $158m on goods and services from more than 350 suppliers across the region.
And while the switch to renewables is expected to cut an estimated 138,000 jobs across NSW in mining, agriculture, electricity, metals manufacturing and electricity supply, those coal mines that export to overseas markets are expected to keep going strong, Mr Galilee said.
Mr Galilee said demand for high-quality NSW coal remains solid in traditional markets such as Japan, Korea and Taiwan, with requests increasing from Vietnam, Malaysia, India and the Philippines.
In 2020, the NSW government earmarked five Renewable Energy Zones REZs across the state, with one being in New England, where state-owned transmission lines will be built to entice solar, hydro and wind power companies to build in the area.
It is all in the push to reach net zero carbon equivalent emissions by 2050, and halve CO2 emissions from 2005 levels to the year 2030.
But a recent report from the Institute of Public Affairs IPA said there will be more jobs lost than the renewable energy sector can make up for, citing an initial boost in construction jobs that would reduce enormously upon completion.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.