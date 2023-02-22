Midway through the second innings of Saturday's match, Ash White turned to James and Andy Mack with a query.
It was not about what field to set or the best way to get the batter out.
It was, in fact, one of the better problems a captain can have: out of their deep reserves, who should White call on to bowl next?
"I was saying to the Mack boys on Saturday, it's pretty hard to pick a bowler at the moment," White said.
"Nearly everyone in the team has bowled in their career or can bowl. It makes it very hard."
Having scored 240 all out in the first innings, Albion had heaped the pressure onto Mornington batting second.
In all, seven of Albion's bowlers contributed as the innings wrapped up for 181. Of those, the pick was Jonathan Crowe, who snared 3-43 and, in White's opinion, was unlucky not to have more.
"The way he bowled on the weekend was unreal, and he was very unlucky not to get a couple more wickets," he said.
With just three games to his name for the season, Crowe has been occupied with work most weekends and unable to play regularly for Albion.
Every time he does though, he has an immediate impact with ball in hand, which White said was "unbelievable".
"He's a big helping hand," he said.
"Another quick bowler and he looks like he's never missed a game of cricket, even though he's only played three games all year."
Eight wickets at an average of less than 11 makes clear the impact Crowe has had.
And on the weekend, he had the benefit of a huge score to defend, the foundation of which was established by a superb opening knock from Damien Baldwin (66).
"It was a pretty good knock, it was probably his best this year," White said.
"It'll be good for him heading into finals. We need him to perform. As our opening batsman, when he performs, the whole team can perform."
Baldwin was helped by James Mack (47) and an unbeaten rearguard from Jakob Vearing (34*) to see Albion through to a total which White was "always confident" they could defend.
Thanks to Crowe, Mitch Herden (3-51), and Andrew Osmond (2-18), that proved to be the case despite a fighting 73 from Mornington's Justin Carter and 33 from Ryan Smith.
