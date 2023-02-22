KEEPIT dam might be full to the brim, but holiday park operators have their eyes on the sky to attract international visitors.
Between drought and floods, mother nature has proved to Reflections Holiday Parks Chief Executive Officer Nick Baker that relying on just the lake to get people to the park wouldn't be enough.
That's why the park is set to become a global astro-toursim destination.
Mr Baker said the plan, which has been in the pipeline for about a year, would showcase the constellations of the region.
"This isn't about what Lake Keepit has, it's about what it doesn't have," he said.
"It doesn't have light pollution and it doesn't have noise pollution."
The $2.5 million project will include the construction of eight glamping style tents, telescopes, fire pits, outdoor dining and commercial catering opportunities.
Stargazing dinners are also on the menu, where guests will hear about the stories of the sky above.
It will be a mix of western astronomy and local Indigenous knowledge, which will guide visitors on their stargazing tours.
"We absolutely need both sides to really come together," Mr Baker said.
After the tourism industry struggled through COVID-19, the silver lining of the pandemic was the desire to get back outdoors once the world opened up, Mr Baker said.
"COVID really accelerated a lot of trends, one of those was trying to understand nature, being aware of your footprint and culture," he said.
"People really wanted to come out of COVID and go back to nature and be out in space and feel connected to the world again."
Comparing the stargazing spectacular to the Northern Lights, it's hoped the new attraction will also encourage international visitors to look ever further afield, to the delights of regional NSW.
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson said the multi-million dollar project would put Tamworth and Gunnedah on the 'astronomy trail', alongside Parkes and Coonabarabran.
"The park is reinventing itself," he said.
"This place has something no one else has, which is big sky country."
The timeline for the project is 12 months.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
